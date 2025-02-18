Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division and Canadian soldiers participate in drivers training during Arctic Forge 25

    SODANKYLä, FINLAND

    02.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division (LI) and Canadian soldiers participate in a drivers training class for the Bandvagn, an amphibious oversnow tracked articulated, all-terrain vehicle, during Arctic Forge 25, at Soldankyla Training Area, Finland, Feb. 20, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway, from Feb. 17- Feb. 28. Arctic Forge 25 ensures that U.S. joint forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SODANKYLä, FI

    This work, 10th Mountain Division and Canadian soldiers participate in drivers training during Arctic Forge 25, by PFC Makenna Tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    StrongerTogether
    ArcticForge

