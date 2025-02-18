10th Mountain Division and Canadian soldiers participate in drivers training during Arctic Forge 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10th Mountain Division (LI) and Canadian soldiers participate in a drivers training class for the Bandvagn, an amphibious oversnow tracked articulated, all-terrain vehicle, during Arctic Forge 25, at Soldankyla Training Area, Finland, Feb. 20, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway, from Feb. 17- Feb. 28. Arctic Forge 25 ensures that U.S. joint forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)