Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Honor those who Climbed Before Us

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOLOGNA, ITALY

    02.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers traveled to Italy to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge, near Bologna, Italy, Feb. 18-19, 2025. Between Feb. 18-19, 1945, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers (LI) executed a bold and lethal assault on Riva Ridge, overcoming impossible odds to seize crucial terrain and change the course of the war. The victory at Riva Ridge illustrates how continuous transformation in tactics and training ensures dominance on the battlefield, from World War II to today’s operational environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953203
    VIRIN: 250221-A-UF517-7033
    Filename: DOD_110825287
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: BOLOGNA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Honor those who Climbed Before Us, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    10th Mountain Division
    Belvedere
    Riva Ridge
    StrongerTogether
    MountainLegacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download