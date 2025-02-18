10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Honor those who Climbed Before Us

10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers traveled to Italy to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge, near Bologna, Italy, Feb. 18-19, 2025. Between Feb. 18-19, 1945, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers (LI) executed a bold and lethal assault on Riva Ridge, overcoming impossible odds to seize crucial terrain and change the course of the war. The victory at Riva Ridge illustrates how continuous transformation in tactics and training ensures dominance on the battlefield, from World War II to today’s operational environments.
