    2nd Quarter FY25 MICC Town hall recap

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    ICYMI: On Tuesday, Feb. 18, we held our 2nd Quarter FY25 #MICC Town Hall, answering wide-ranging questions in Blesse Auditorium at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. Whether you joined us in person, tuned in virtually, or missed it altogether, check out this recap for key takeaways and leadership insights!

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953195
    VIRIN: 250218-O-HP256-8271
    Filename: DOD_110825160
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Soldier
    Town hall
    Contracting
    MICC

