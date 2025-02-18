Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC PCD Engineers Week 2025: Staci Mathewson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Ronald Newsome and Jeremy Roman

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Staci Mathewson, NSWC PCD Infrastructure Branch facilities project engineer, is responsible for optimizing office, laboratory, and testing environments for the personnel at NSWC Panama City Division. She has been a staple of NSWC PCD success, and her work helps to create the buildings that enable the workforce to support the warfighter.

    Engineers Week: Design Your Future runs from Feb. 16 - 22, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953186
    VIRIN: 250221-N-DF738-1001
    Filename: DOD_110825013
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    Facilities
    Construction
    NSWC PC
    engineers week
    Staci Mathewson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download