NSWC PCD Engineers Week 2025: Staci Mathewson

Staci Mathewson, NSWC PCD Infrastructure Branch facilities project engineer, is responsible for optimizing office, laboratory, and testing environments for the personnel at NSWC Panama City Division. She has been a staple of NSWC PCD success, and her work helps to create the buildings that enable the workforce to support the warfighter.



Engineers Week: Design Your Future runs from Feb. 16 - 22, 2025.