JB MDL – NE MARSG – TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1 – 21 February 2025

The NE MARSG is an Army Reserve unit that operates on Fort Wadsworth in Staten Island, New York. It provides medical support and training for Army Reserve medical professionals. They are here on Fort Dix conducting a soldier’s competition. The video shows the competitors that are conducting Table VI qualification day fire stage 1 on range 21. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953171
|VIRIN:
|250221-A-IE493-5875
|Filename:
|DOD_110824727
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
