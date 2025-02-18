Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB MDL – NE MARSG – TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1 – 21 February 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The NE MARSG is an Army Reserve unit that operates on Fort Wadsworth in Staten Island, New York. It provides medical support and training for Army Reserve medical professionals. They are here on Fort Dix conducting a soldier’s competition. The video shows the competitors that are conducting Table VI qualification day fire stage 1 on range 21. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953171
    VIRIN: 250221-A-IE493-5875
    Filename: DOD_110824727
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – NE MARSG – TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1 – 21 February 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix TABLE VI QUAL DAY FIRE STAGE 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download