28 BS Historical Video

Video depicts the history of the 28th Bomb Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 21, 2025. The 28th Bomb Squadron, the formal training unit for B-1B Lancer pilots and weapons systems officers, originated from the 28th Aero squadron, established in 1917. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|02.03.2025
|02.21.2025 11:39
|Package
|953132
|250203-F-BO786-1001
|DOD_110824061
|00:01:43
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|2
|2
