    28 BS Historical Video

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Video depicts the history of the 28th Bomb Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 21, 2025. The 28th Bomb Squadron, the formal training unit for B-1B Lancer pilots and weapons systems officers, originated from the 28th Aero squadron, established in 1917. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 11:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953132
    VIRIN: 250203-F-BO786-1001
    Filename: DOD_110824061
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

