    2nd CRR REGFEX: EOD Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps combat engineers with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Combat Logistics Battalion 8 participate in an EOD range during the 2nd CRR Regimental Field Exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2025. 2nd CRR conducted the REGFEX to enhance the regiment’s ability to support II Marine Expeditionary Force with logistical support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)


    Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=331816338

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 11:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953128
    VIRIN: 250213-M-KG080-1004
    Filename: DOD_110824037
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    EOD
    REGFEX
    2nd CRR

