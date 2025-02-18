2nd CRR REGFEX: EOD Range

U.S. Marine Corps combat engineers with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Combat Logistics Battalion 8 participate in an EOD range during the 2nd CRR Regimental Field Exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2025. 2nd CRR conducted the REGFEX to enhance the regiment’s ability to support II Marine Expeditionary Force with logistical support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)
