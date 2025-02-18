Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP BULTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    American Forces Network produces a television commercial for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society as preparations for the year ramp up at, produced on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 19, 2025. The NMCRS supports Sailors, Marines, and their families, across the globe. Since 1904 the NMCRS has provided more than
    $2 billion in financial assistance to more than 5 million active duty and retired beneficiaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 02:11
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society preps for 2025, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Defense Media Activity
    USN
    American Forces Network Pacific

