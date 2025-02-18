Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society preps for 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



American Forces Network produces a television commercial for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society as preparations for the year ramp up at, produced on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 19, 2025. The NMCRS supports Sailors, Marines, and their families, across the globe. Since 1904 the NMCRS has provided more than

$2 billion in financial assistance to more than 5 million active duty and retired beneficiaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)