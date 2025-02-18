American Forces Network produces a television commercial for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society as preparations for the year ramp up at, produced on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 19, 2025. The NMCRS supports Sailors, Marines, and their families, across the globe. Since 1904 the NMCRS has provided more than
$2 billion in financial assistance to more than 5 million active duty and retired beneficiaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 02:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|953096
|VIRIN:
|250219-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823508
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BULTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society preps for 2025, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.