Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, take off to Misawa Air Base, Japan, to conduct hot pit refuel operations while supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 20, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953084
|VIRIN:
|250220-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823310
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers take off to Misawa Air Base, Japan, to conduct hot pit refuel operations during BTF 25-1, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
