Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers take off to Misawa Air Base, Japan, to conduct hot pit refuel operations during BTF 25-1

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, take off to Misawa Air Base, Japan, to conduct hot pit refuel operations while supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 20, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion.