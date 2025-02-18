Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Wilmington District clears waterway debris

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    As part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waterway debris mission, USACE is removing, reducing and disposing of waterway debris to eliminate potential hazards that pose a potential threat to lives, public health and safety.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 21:14
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    debris
    waterway
    Helene24

