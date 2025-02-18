As part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waterway debris mission, USACE is removing, reducing and disposing of waterway debris to eliminate potential hazards that pose a potential threat to lives, public health and safety.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953079
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-PA223-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_110823202
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Wilmington District clears waterway debris, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
