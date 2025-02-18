Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #FlyingFriday HM-15

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    The #FlyingFriday video highlights the capability and dedication of HM-15, the Blackhawks, showcasing their heavy-lift and logistics operations. Featuring dynamic footage of MH-53E Sea Dragons in action, the video captures the squadron’s vital role in mine countermeasures and fleet support. From powerful takeoffs to precision cargo lifts, it provides an inside look at the skill, teamwork, and mission readiness that define HM-15.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 14:00
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    #USNAVY
    #FlyingFriday
    #hm15

