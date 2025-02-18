FlyingFriday HM-15

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The #FlyingFriday video highlights the capability and dedication of HM-15, the Blackhawks, showcasing their heavy-lift and logistics operations. Featuring dynamic footage of MH-53E Sea Dragons in action, the video captures the squadron’s vital role in mine countermeasures and fleet support. From powerful takeoffs to precision cargo lifts, it provides an inside look at the skill, teamwork, and mission readiness that define HM-15.