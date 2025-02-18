Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Unit Highlight

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    An overview of the many units at Vandenberg Space Force Base that enable the spaceport mission and its multi-domain, war-fighting capabilities. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 14:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953034
    VIRIN: 250220-X-VJ291-1001
    Filename: DOD_110822591
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF

