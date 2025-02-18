Three military treatment facilities received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval in 2025.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953032
|VIRIN:
|250220-O-TR188-9198
|Filename:
|DOD_110822575
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Recieves the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval, by Annemarie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.