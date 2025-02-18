Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    #FlyingFriday VFA-11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    The #FlyingFriday video showcases the strength and precision of VFA-11, The Red Rippers, highlighting their aerial maneuvers, carrier operations, and squadron life. With high-energy visuals, dynamic editing, and an engaging soundtrack, the video captures the skill and teamwork of the pilots and crew. From powerful takeoffs to in-flight formations, it provides an inside look at the dedication and excellence that define VFA-11.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953020
    VIRIN: 240912-D-NG136-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110822382
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #FlyingFriday VFA-11, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNAVY
    #FightingCheckmates
    #FlyingFriday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download