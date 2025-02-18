In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Bamboo Eagle 25-1 kicks off focusing on ACE with joint and allied forces, the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School collaborates with Stanford University for AI driven systems that will define future warfighting capabilities, and AETC deploys a ground-breaking app to retool how aircrews assess risk prior to every flight.
|02.20.2025
|02.20.2025 11:59
|Video Productions
|953007
|250220-F-VQ832-7666
|DOD_110822254
|00:02:00
|US
|1
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: Strength through Bamboo Eagle, A New Era of Pilot Testing, and AETC launches new flying risk app., by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
