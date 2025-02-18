Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-52s complete Bomber Task Force over USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a bomber task force mission, Feb. 20, 2025. U.S. Strategic Command’s Bomber Task Force mission series support to U.S. Central Command furthers partner nation integration, adversary deterrence, and Coalition assurance priorities throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952994
    VIRIN: 250220-F-FF346-7001
    Filename: DOD_110822072
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s complete Bomber Task Force over USCENTCOM, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    BTF
    Partner Nation Integration

