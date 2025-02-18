U.S. Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron complete daily training, duties and tasks at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 16, 2025. The 727th AMS is responsible for executing the air mobility mission set by sustaining and managing mobility aircraft, crews, passengers, and cargo that transits across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 03:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952969
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-KM921-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110821459
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 727th Air Mobility Squadron b-roll, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
