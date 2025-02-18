727th Air Mobility Squadron b-roll

U.S. Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron and soldiers from the British Army soldiers assigned to the Wattisham Flying Station, England, unload three AH-64 Apaches off a C-5 Galaxy from to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force, Delaware, at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 31, 2025. The AH-64E Apaches were transported from the U.S. to England in efforts to strengthen the British Army Air Corps attack helicopter force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 03:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952968
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-KM921-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110821458
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
