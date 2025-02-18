727th Air Mobility Squadron b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron and soldiers from the British Army soldiers assigned to the Wattisham Flying Station, England, unload three AH-64 Apaches off a C-5 Galaxy from to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force, Delaware, at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 31, 2025. The AH-64E Apaches were transported from the U.S. to England in efforts to strengthen the British Army Air Corps attack helicopter force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)