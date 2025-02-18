727th Air Mobility Squadron b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952967" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Keeran Vigar, 727th Air Mobility Squadron airfreight supervisor, speaks on working for the 727th AMS at RAF Mildenhall, Jan. 30, 2025. RAF Mildenhall is used as a forward location for cargo and transits across the European theater as well as strengthening the ties between the U.S. and U.K. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)