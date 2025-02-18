U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Karime Bojorquez, 727th Air Mobility Squadron special handling noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks on working for the 727th AMS at RAF Mildenhall, Jan. 30, 2025. RAF Mildenhall is used as a forward location for cargo and transits across the European theater as well as strengthening the ties between the U.S. and U.K. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 03:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952965
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-KM921-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110821449
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 727th Air Mobility Squadron b-roll, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.