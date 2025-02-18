727th Air Mobility Squadron b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Maj. Wesley Ekwall, 727th Air Mobility Squadron commander, speaks on the role and importance of the 727th AMS at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 14, 2025. The 727th AMS is responsible for executing the air mobility mission set by sustaining and managing mobility aircraft, crews, passengers, and cargo that transits across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)