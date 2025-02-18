IMX 25 B Roll - IED Prosecution and Disposal Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952963" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250218-A-WF586-1001 AQABA, Jordan (Feb. 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, attached to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1, and Royal Jordanian Navy Frogmen demonstrate the prosecution and disposal of a maritime Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025 in Aqaba, Jordan, Feb. 18. IMX25 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from more than 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Thomas Brown)