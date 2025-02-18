IMX 25 B Roll - IED Prosecution and Disposal Demonstration

250218-A-WF586-1001 AQABA, Jordan (Feb. 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, attached to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1, and Royal Jordanian Navy Frogmen demonstrate the prosecution and disposal of a maritime Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025 in Aqaba, Jordan, Feb. 18. IMX25 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from more than 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Thomas Brown)
