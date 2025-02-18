IMX 25 - Cast and Recovery Drills B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250219-N-FF029-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 19, 2025) U.S. Navy divers, assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1, along with French and Royal New Zealand divers, conduct cast and recovery drills during International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025 in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 19. IMX25 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from around 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)