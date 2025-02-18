Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX 25 - Cast and Recovery Drills B Roll

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Charest 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250219-N-FF029-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 19, 2025) U.S. Navy divers, assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1, along with French and Royal New Zealand divers, conduct cast and recovery drills during International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025 in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 19. IMX25 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from around 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 02:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952962
    VIRIN: 250219-N-FF029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110821234
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: MANAMA, BH

    This work, IMX 25 - Cast and Recovery Drills B Roll, by PO1 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    C5F
    IMX
    IMX 25

