    Laulima Navy Spotlight: A Reminder to Lend a Helping Hand

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    For Jordan Garrett, director of Fleet & Family Readiness at Navy Region Hawaii, laulima is a reminder to lend a hand to someone in need. Laulima means “many hands working together” and is the foundation of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. The 12-month program underscores the Navy’s responsibility to the community and the ways Navy personnel volunteer alongside partners to help their neighbors, support non-profit organizations and steward the environment. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

