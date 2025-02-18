U.S. Airmen assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron conduct a mission briefing before loading cargo onto a C-130J Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 13, 2025. The crew executed a simulated tactical airlift mission, including a precision airdrop, showcasing the squadron’s rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952936
|VIRIN:
|250219-F-JH376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110820949
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Precision in motion: The 815th Airlift Squadron takes flight, by A1C Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.