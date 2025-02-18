Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision in motion: The 815th Airlift Squadron takes flight

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron conduct a mission briefing before loading cargo onto a C-130J Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 13, 2025. The crew executed a simulated tactical airlift mission, including a precision airdrop, showcasing the squadron’s rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    C-130J
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    815th Airlift Squadron
    403rd Wing

