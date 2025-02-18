Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Fittest Instructor Challenge

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command     

    U.S. Marines prepare for Training Command's 2025 Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Baase Quantico, Virginia, April, 2025. Instructors from all over the Marine Corps compete for the title of fittest instructor. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952921
    VIRIN: 241218-M-LC092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110820627
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, 2025 Fittest Instructor Challenge, by Cpl Memphis Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

