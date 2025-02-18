These soldiers shown are from the 78th Training Division. They are located here on Fort Dix at Range 31 completing a “zero and grounding” marksmanship training. Zeroing ensures that the reticle (crosshairs) in your scope aligns with where the bullet will actually land at a designated distance. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|02.19.2025
|02.19.2025 14:52
|B-Roll
|952916
|250219-A-IE493-4955
|DOD_110820570
|00:01:07
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|4
|4
This work, JB MDL – 78th Division (TS) – Range 31 – Zero and Grounding – 19 February 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
