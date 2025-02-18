Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB MDL – 78th Division (TS) – Range 31 – Zero and Grounding – 19 February 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These soldiers shown are from the 78th Training Division. They are located here on Fort Dix at Range 31 completing a “zero and grounding” marksmanship training. Zeroing ensures that the reticle (crosshairs) in your scope aligns with where the bullet will actually land at a designated distance. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952916
    VIRIN: 250219-A-IE493-4955
    Filename: DOD_110820570
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – 78th Division (TS) – Range 31 – Zero and Grounding – 19 February 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Army Weapons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download