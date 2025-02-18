JB MDL – 78th Division (TS) – Range 31 – Zero and Grounding – 19 February 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



These soldiers shown are from the 78th Training Division. They are located here on Fort Dix at Range 31 completing a “zero and grounding” marksmanship training. Zeroing ensures that the reticle (crosshairs) in your scope aligns with where the bullet will actually land at a designated distance. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)