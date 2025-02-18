INTREPID MAVEN 25.2 CENTCOM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952898" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Intrepid Maven 25.2 is a bilateral exercise uniting U.S. Marine Corps Forces with the United Arab Emirates’ elite Presidential Guard. Featuring the 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, this training enhances interoperability and combat readiness. Conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Intrepid Maven 25.2 strengthens military partnerships, reinforces regional stability, and improves both individual and combined unit readiness through collaboration and shared training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MARCENT COMMSTRAT)