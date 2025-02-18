Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reservists Support Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain Exercise at NAS Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Navy Office of Information, Reserve Component (NR-CHINFO)

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 12, 2025) - Reserve Masters-at-Arms 2 of Navy Reserve-Naval Security Force Patuxent River (NR-NSF Pax River) discuss supporting NAS Patuxent River during the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2025 exercise. The two-week antiterrorism/force protection (AT/FP) exercise saw the Reservists augment the active component by manning entry control points around the installation, freeing their active duty counterparts to perform critical AT/FP training in U.S. Fleet Forces Command-directed exercises.

    TAGS

    Security
    Reserve
    Navy
    Exercise
    Patuxent

