Reservists Support Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain Exercise at NAS Patuxent River

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 12, 2025) - Reserve Masters-at-Arms 2 of Navy Reserve-Naval Security Force Patuxent River (NR-NSF Pax River) discuss supporting NAS Patuxent River during the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2025 exercise. The two-week antiterrorism/force protection (AT/FP) exercise saw the Reservists augment the active component by manning entry control points around the installation, freeing their active duty counterparts to perform critical AT/FP training in U.S. Fleet Forces Command-directed exercises.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952896
|VIRIN:
|250212-N-JP566-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110820002
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
