NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb.5, 2025) The Messlords Celebrity Chefs, presented by Navy Entertainment, conduct a cooking demonstration for active duty and unaccompanied service members residing in the barracks. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 10:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|952889
|VIRIN:
|250205-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819851
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, InFocus: Messlords visit Naval Air Station Sigonella, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
