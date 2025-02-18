Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    InFocus: Messlords visit Naval Air Station Sigonella

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb.5, 2025) The Messlords Celebrity Chefs, presented by Navy Entertainment, conduct a cooking demonstration for active duty and unaccompanied service members residing in the barracks. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 952889
    VIRIN: 250205-N-XK047-1001
    Filename: DOD_110819851
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: Messlords visit Naval Air Station Sigonella, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sigonella
    MWR
    Celebrity Chefs
    NASSIG
    Messlords

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download