An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 1:00 a.m. Pacific Time 19 Feb., 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 06:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952860
|VIRIN:
|250219-X-VJ291-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110819589
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH SHOWCASES READINESS OF U.S. NUCLEAR FORCE'S SAFE, EFFECTIVE DETERRENT NON-NARRATED, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
