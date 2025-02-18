AACS 2025 in Full Swing

U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, participates in the 14th African Air Chiefs Symposium in Lusaka, Zambia, Feb. 17, 2025. The symposium is a multinational security cooperation initiative identifying key challenges confronting African air forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 06:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952858
|VIRIN:
|250219-F-VJ231-4681
|Filename:
|DOD_110819580
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|LUSAKA, ZM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
