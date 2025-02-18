Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS 2025 in Full Swing

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    02.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, participates in the 14th African Air Chiefs Symposium in Lusaka, Zambia, Feb. 17, 2025. The symposium is a multinational security cooperation initiative identifying key challenges confronting African air forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 06:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952858
    VIRIN: 250219-F-VJ231-4681
    Filename: DOD_110819580
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: LUSAKA, ZM

    Zambia
    AACS
    Zambia Air Force
    AACS 2025

