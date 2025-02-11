The Program on Applied Security Studies was conducted at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Garmisch, Germany on September 23 thru November 22, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 04:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952852
|VIRIN:
|241122-A-UN767-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819460
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Program on Applied Security Studies, by SGT Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.