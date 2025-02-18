The High North Security Dialogue course was conducted at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Garmisch, Germany on September 17 thru September 20, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 04:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952850
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-DV978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819456
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, High North Security Dialogue, by SFC Edward French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.