    High North Security Dialogue

    GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Edward French 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    The High North Security Dialogue course was conducted at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Garmisch, Germany on September 17 thru September 20, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 04:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952850
    VIRIN: 240920-A-DV978-1001
    Filename: DOD_110819456
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: DE
    Hometown: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

