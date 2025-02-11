Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen AFB from Aero India 2025 air show

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., returns to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a mission in support of U.S. participation at the Aero India 2025 air show, Feb. 16, 2025. Aero India 2025 offers a venue to build stronger relationships between the U.S. and India, as well as with the international community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952832
    VIRIN: 250216-F-DW056-1001
    Filename: DOD_110819169
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen AFB from Aero India 2025 air show, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    B-1B Lancer
    INDOPACOM
    Aero India 2025

