A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., returns to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a mission in support of U.S. participation at the Aero India 2025 air show, Feb. 16, 2025. Aero India 2025 offers a venue to build stronger relationships between the U.S. and India, as well as with the international community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 00:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952832
|VIRIN:
|250216-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819169
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen AFB from Aero India 2025 air show, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
