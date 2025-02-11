U.S. Marines conduct rappel wall training during a company jungle exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2024. The course teaches Marines survival skills and increases their proficiency at fighting in a jungle environment. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Action Dynamic Trailer Music performed by OtherSound/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 20:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952826
|VIRIN:
|250219-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819073
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Marines Rappel Wall Training Reel, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.