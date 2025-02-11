Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marines Rappel Wall Training Reel

    JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct rappel wall training during a company jungle exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2024. The course teaches Marines survival skills and increases their proficiency at fighting in a jungle environment. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Action Dynamic Trailer Music performed by OtherSound/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952826
    VIRIN: 250219-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110819073
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Marines Rappel Wall Training Reel, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, Marines, 3d Marine Division, Rappel, 4th Marines, JWTC

