Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan Air Base Joint Daytona 500 Shoutout - Salute 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Military members from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, salute during a Daytona 500 shoutout Feb. 6, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 21:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 952816
    VIRIN: 250206-F-DB969-1005
    Filename: DOD_110818983
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Air Base Joint Daytona 500 Shoutout - Salute 1, by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Daytona 500
    Seventh Air Force
    7AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download