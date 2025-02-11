TAC Talks EP16: Transitions (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operations Group TAC Talks, part of NTC Warrior Chronicles, is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).



In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Lt. Col. Dan Cannon, Senior Cavalry Squadron Trainer, talks about transitions. Transitions occur when the commander makes an assessment that the unit must change its focus from one element of decisive action to another. He dives into how commanders identify, set conditions for, plan and execute those plans; the 4 conditions that drive transitions; culmination, and FPOL and RPOL, Observer, Coach / Trainers at the National Training Center continue to coach Brigade Combat Teams on best practices, according to doctrine.



References:



FM 3-96 (January 2021): Brigade Combat Team

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf



FM 3-98 (January 2023): Reconnaissance and Security Operations

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN37194-FM_3-98-000-WEB-1.pdf





Milsuite

Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)



To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.