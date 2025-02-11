TAC Talks EP16: Transitions (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Operations Group TAC Talks, part of NTC Warrior Chronicles, is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).
In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Lt. Col. Dan Cannon, Senior Cavalry Squadron Trainer, talks about transitions. Transitions occur when the commander makes an assessment that the unit must change its focus from one element of decisive action to another. He dives into how commanders identify, set conditions for, plan and execute those plans; the 4 conditions that drive transitions; culmination, and FPOL and RPOL, Observer, Coach / Trainers at the National Training Center continue to coach Brigade Combat Teams on best practices, according to doctrine.
References:
FM 3-96 (January 2021): Brigade Combat Team
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf
FM 3-98 (January 2023): Reconnaissance and Security Operations
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN37194-FM_3-98-000-WEB-1.pdf
Milsuite
Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 19:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|952812
|VIRIN:
|250218-A-WS004-2179
|Filename:
|DOD_110818969
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
