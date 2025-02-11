Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAC Talks EP16: Transitions (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Operations Group TAC Talks, part of NTC Warrior Chronicles, is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).

    In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Lt. Col. Dan Cannon, Senior Cavalry Squadron Trainer, talks about transitions. Transitions occur when the commander makes an assessment that the unit must change its focus from one element of decisive action to another. He dives into how commanders identify, set conditions for, plan and execute those plans; the 4 conditions that drive transitions; culmination, and FPOL and RPOL, Observer, Coach / Trainers at the National Training Center continue to coach Brigade Combat Teams on best practices, according to doctrine.

    References:

    FM 3-96 (January 2021): Brigade Combat Team
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf

    FM 3-98 (January 2023): Reconnaissance and Security Operations
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN37194-FM_3-98-000-WEB-1.pdf


    Milsuite
    Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 19:42
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Transitions
    Best Practices
    Army Readiness
    LessonsLearned
    LeadTrainWin
    NTC Warrior Chronicles

