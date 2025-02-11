Misawa Pacific Update: Bilateral Training 250207-MIS-PACUP-Bilateral Training-Young

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen First Class Laura Bergstrom explains the importance and benefits from doing bilateral trainings with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. Misawa Air Base is continuously striving to train on base service members as well as its partner nation.