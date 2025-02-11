Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Bilateral Training 250207-MIS-PACUP-Bilateral Training-Young

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airmen First Class Laura Bergstrom explains the importance and benefits from doing bilateral trainings with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. Misawa Air Base is continuously striving to train on base service members as well as its partner nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 19:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952811
    VIRIN: 250131-F-WJ251-2956
    Filename: DOD_110818963
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    japan
    chemical
    bilateral
    training
    JSDF

