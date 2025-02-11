Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels 2025 Air Show Season Promotional Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    Maj. Scott Laux, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, welcomes fans to the Blue Angels 2025 air show season. During their 79th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 61 demonstrations at 32 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Cardona/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 17:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952803
    VIRIN: 250205-N-ZK016-1001
    Filename: DOD_110818893
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels 2025 Air Show Season Promotional Video, by PO2 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    welcome
    winter training
    el centro
    blue angels
    2025
    show season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download