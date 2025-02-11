Maj. Scott Laux, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, welcomes fans to the Blue Angels 2025 air show season. During their 79th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 61 demonstrations at 32 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Cardona/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 17:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952803
|VIRIN:
|250205-N-ZK016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110818893
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels 2025 Air Show Season Promotional Video, by PO2 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.