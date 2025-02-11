Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg conducts boat crew tow training

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crews conduct a practical check ride for unqualified boat crew members on Bayboro Harbor, Florida, Feb. 6, 2024. After completing a required knowledge check, practical tasks and an oral qualification board, the final step for unqualified boat crew members is to pass a practical check ride by completing a series of successful tows on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 13:30
    Length: 00:01:50
    USCG; training

