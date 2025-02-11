Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg conducts boat crew tow training

Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crews conduct a practical check ride for unqualified boat crew members on Bayboro Harbor, Florida, Feb. 6, 2024. After completing a required knowledge check, practical tasks and an oral qualification board, the final step for unqualified boat crew members is to pass a practical check ride by completing a series of successful tows on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
