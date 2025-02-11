Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: Multinational troops conduct small unit tactical training during Justified Accord

    KENYA

    02.14.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Multinational troops from Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania and the U.S. conduct small unit tactical training during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya Feb. 14, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania, JA 25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    (00:00) WIDE SHOT: Multinational troops lying in the prone position
    (00:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Zooming out from a Kenyan soldier
    (00:40) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier talking to a Kenyan soldier
    (00:48) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier talking to a Kenyan soldier
    (00:52) WIDE SHOT: Row of Kenyan soldiers kneeling
    (00:56) MEDIUM SHOT: Tanzanian soldier kneeling
    (01:01) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan soldier kneeling
    (01:04) TIGHT SHOT: JA25 patch
    (01:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier
    (01:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan troops
    (01:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier
    (01:21) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan soldiers standing
    (01:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier talking to multinational troops

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952741
    VIRIN: 250214-A-XY121-7850
    Filename: DOD_110817883
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Tanzania People’s Defence Force
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Kenya Defence Forces
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    Joint International Exercise

