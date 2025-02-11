B-roll: Multinational troops conduct small unit tactical training during Justified Accord

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multinational troops from Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania and the U.S. conduct small unit tactical training during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya Feb. 14, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania, JA 25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)



