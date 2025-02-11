31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts Live-Fire Weapons Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire weapons aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a live-fire weapons training, in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2025. The training was conducted to enhance weapon familiarity and marksmanship proficiency. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)