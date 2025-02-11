Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts Live-Fire Weapons Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire weapons aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a live-fire weapons training, in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2025. The training was conducted to enhance weapon familiarity and marksmanship proficiency. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952729
    VIRIN: 250205-M-WE079-1001
    Filename: DOD_110817822
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts Live-Fire Weapons Training aboard USS America (LHA 6), by Sgt Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weapons Training
    Philippine Sea
    BLT 2/4
    LHA 6
    USS America
    Deck Shoot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download