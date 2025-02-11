250217-N-FF029-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 17, 2025) U.S. Navy divers, assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1, along with French, Royal New Zealand, and United Kingdom Royal Navy divers, conduct cast and recovery drills during International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025 in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 17. IMX25 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from around 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 07:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952699
|VIRIN:
|250217-N-FF029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110817570
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IMX 25 B-Roll, by PO1 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.