U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct entering and clearing a room procedures (battle drill six) at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 11-12, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducted the urban assault course by training squads to react to contact with an enemy and prevent noncombatant casualties and collateral damage when entering and clearing a room. V Corps presence across the European theater is built on the ability to provide and maintain deployable forces by building readiness, lethality and interoperability through unit-level training, international exercises, and relationships with Allies along NATO’s Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 04:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952693
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-BK800-3917
|Filename:
|DOD_110817496
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conducts Urban Assault Course (Day Two and Three), by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
