Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conducts Urban Assault Course (Day Two and Three)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    02.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct entering and clearing a room procedures (battle drill six) at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 11-12, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducted the urban assault course by training squads to react to contact with an enemy and prevent noncombatant casualties and collateral damage when entering and clearing a room. V Corps presence across the European theater is built on the ability to provide and maintain deployable forces by building readiness, lethality and interoperability through unit-level training, international exercises, and relationships with Allies along NATO’s Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 04:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952693
    VIRIN: 250211-A-BK800-3917
    Filename: DOD_110817496
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conducts Urban Assault Course (Day Two and Three), by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    Bulgaria
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldiers
    1stArmoredDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download