3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conducts Urban Assault Course (Day Two and Three)

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct entering and clearing a room procedures (battle drill six) at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 11-12, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducted the urban assault course by training squads to react to contact with an enemy and prevent noncombatant casualties and collateral damage when entering and clearing a room. V Corps presence across the European theater is built on the ability to provide and maintain deployable forces by building readiness, lethality and interoperability through unit-level training, international exercises, and relationships with Allies along NATO’s Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)