North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 20:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|952675
|VIRIN:
|250209-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110817344
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC UPDATE: North Wind 25 Concludes, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.