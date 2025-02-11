1-1 ADA Soldiers Conduct Warrior Challenge Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment (Patriot) conducted a Warrior Challenge training exercise at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 9, 2018. Soldiers spent the day participating in basic training, which included using dummy rifles during Sergeant's Time Training, the Engagement Skills Trainer, rucking with 35-50 pounds, water survival training, and an obstacle course on the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Battalion compound. The challenging program tested the soldiers' ability to complete the training.