    1-1 ADA Soldiers Conduct Warrior Challenge Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2018

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment (Patriot) conducted a Warrior Challenge training exercise at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 9, 2018. Soldiers spent the day participating in basic training, which included using dummy rifles during Sergeant's Time Training, the Engagement Skills Trainer, rucking with 35-50 pounds, water survival training, and an obstacle course on the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Battalion compound. The challenging program tested the soldiers' ability to complete the training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2018
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 18:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952671
    VIRIN: 180809-A-VF108-1493
    Filename: DOD_110817297
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Torii Station
    20180809
    1-1 ADA (Air Defense Artillery)

