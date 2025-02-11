The 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment (Patriot) conducted a Warrior Challenge training exercise at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 9, 2018. Soldiers spent the day participating in basic training, which included using dummy rifles during Sergeant's Time Training, the Engagement Skills Trainer, rucking with 35-50 pounds, water survival training, and an obstacle course on the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Battalion compound. The challenging program tested the soldiers' ability to complete the training.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 18:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952671
|VIRIN:
|180809-A-VF108-1493
|Filename:
|DOD_110817297
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-1 ADA Soldiers Conduct Warrior Challenge Training, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.