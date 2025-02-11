USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - DV Day and Mystery Challenge facebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonlinkedin sharing buttonpinterest sharing buttonsharethis sharing button

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States completed the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Feb. 17, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952668
    VIRIN: 250217-A-QM436-1972
    Filename: DOD_110817130
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - DV Day and Mystery Challenge, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

