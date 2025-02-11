USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - DV Day and Mystery Challenge facebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonlinkedin sharing buttonpinterest sharing buttonsharethis sharing button

Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States completed the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Feb. 17, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952668
|VIRIN:
|250217-A-QM436-1972
|Filename:
|DOD_110817130
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - DV Day and Mystery Challenge, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
