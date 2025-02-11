video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division, NATO Allies, and Partner for Peace nations compete in the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge on Feb. 17, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



Runtime: 00;01;43;18



00;06 Awards for competition winners lay on table

00;11 Soldier gets ready for combative competition

00;17 Danish soldiers get ready for combative competition

00;23 Swiss Soldiers boost morale amongst each other

00;29 U.S. Soldier and Danish Soldier compete against each other

00;36 U.S. and Danish Soldier fight in a combative competition

00;42 Danish Soldiers run in MEDEVAC competition

00;48 Leopard 2 fires artillery

00;54 Swiss Soldiers carry MEDEVAC

00;59 U.S. Soldiers use MEDEVAC equipment

01;00 U.S. Soldiers put MEDEVAC equipment in a HUM-V

01;11 Swiss Soldiers use MEDEVAC equipment to carry medical dummy

01;16 Swiss Soldiers carry MEDEVAC

01;22 Swiss Soldiers use MEDEVAC equipment

01;28 Danish Soldiers use MEDEVAC

01;35 Danish Soldiers push MEDEVAC equipment into HUM-V