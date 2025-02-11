U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division, NATO Allies, and Partner for Peace nations compete in the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge on Feb. 17, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
Runtime: 00;01;43;18
00;06 Awards for competition winners lay on table
00;11 Soldier gets ready for combative competition
00;17 Danish soldiers get ready for combative competition
00;23 Swiss Soldiers boost morale amongst each other
00;29 U.S. Soldier and Danish Soldier compete against each other
00;36 U.S. and Danish Soldier fight in a combative competition
00;42 Danish Soldiers run in MEDEVAC competition
00;48 Leopard 2 fires artillery
00;54 Swiss Soldiers carry MEDEVAC
00;59 U.S. Soldiers use MEDEVAC equipment
01;00 U.S. Soldiers put MEDEVAC equipment in a HUM-V
01;11 Swiss Soldiers use MEDEVAC equipment to carry medical dummy
01;16 Swiss Soldiers carry MEDEVAC
01;22 Swiss Soldiers use MEDEVAC equipment
01;28 Danish Soldiers use MEDEVAC
01;35 Danish Soldiers push MEDEVAC equipment into HUM-V
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952654
|VIRIN:
|250217-A-FO268-2561
|Filename:
|DOD_110817035
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.